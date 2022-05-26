Mansfield Town ace Jordan Bowery hoping to play in third Wembley final and loving life with Stags

Bowery bagged a first leg goal to help Stags past Northampton in the semi-final and said: “I have had two promotions from League Two but I have never done it through the play-offs.

“It would be a huge thing for me and I can't imagine what it would be like for Mansfield as a town to see their club in League One.

“I have been to Wembley twice now and I have won and lost.

Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery celebrates scoring against Northampton in the semi-finals.

“Every kid wants to play at our national stadium before 90,000 people.

“It's a great day out and it's always in the sun at this time of the year. It makes it even better if you go there and win.”

He continued: “I was at Chesterfield for the Johnstone's Paint final.

“I was a young lad, 20-21, and I was quite nervous.

“I didn't know I was playing until the last minute. Maybe that was a good thing as if you'd told me in the week I would have probably called in sick, I was that nervous.

“But you just have to play the game, not the occasion. It is a massive game for the fans and for the club, but you have to go out there and treat it like any other game.

“As strikers we try to score as many goals as we can. We want to get the game won and it doesn't really matter who scores, but it would be a massive thing to go out there and score a goal at Wembley - especially a winning goal. Only big games are played there.

“Win or lose we've had a great season. It's been a positive season. Hopefully we can just push one more time and get that win. We know there is a big prize at the end of it.

“You have to go out there and give everything – do it for the town and the badge.”

Bowery has loved every minute of his time at Mansfield under boss Nigel Clough.

“These are the best people I have worked with,” he said.

“There are no individuals in this team. It is a nice, compact team that is together and all the lads get on. That's what you need as this is a team sport

“This season is up there as one of my best. I scored more goals in other seasons but they've not meant anything really. This is for something.

“No one wants to be down the bottom. Everyone wants to be pushing for something and hopefully one of us can nick us another goal at Wembley and get us through to League One.

“I have enjoyed my football under the gaffer. He brings everyone together. You just come in and enjoy it.

“I have been at clubs where it has been a bit of a slog of a session and that can affect a player's performance. We know we will come into training, work hard and have a laugh. But our main focus is on the Saturday.

“I am loving it here so far and hope it continues.”

On the best way to achieve glory on Saturday, he said: “Forget about the crowd and play like we play at home. I am sure that will get us the result we want.