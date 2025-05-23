Mansfield Town academy stars sign professional contracts

The four Mansfield Town youngsters are pictured at the RH Academy. Photo: Mansfield Town FC.

Four members of Mansfield Town’s academy setup have secured their first professional contracts with the club.

Central defender Cormac Maher, right-back Elliot Hartmann, midfielder Ollie Taylor and striker Daniel Organ have all impressed for the Stags’ under-19 side and will now progress to the under-21s from the start of the 2025/26 pre-season campaign, with the chance to feature in games against senior non-league sides and other professional academies.

Academy manager Richard Cooper said that the players’ progress highlights the work being done with youngsters at the club, as well as giving fans an idea of what they can expect from each player.

He said: “I’m delighted that all four lads have been offered professional contracts.

“Three of them [Cormac, Elliot and Ollie] have been at the Academy for five years now. Daniel joined us from Nottingham Forest at aged 16.

“To see a natural progression through our Academy system is really important.

“These deals highlight the importance of what we’re doing at junior levels and to get the lads into the professional ranks is a big achievement for everybody involved.”

“Cormac has probably made the most youth team appearances for the Academy out of anyone ever.

“He went in at aged 14. Mike Whitlow gave him his debut as a schoolboy.

“Cormac has played a large number of reserve games and has enjoyed a work experience at Ilkeston Town so he’s had a taste of a men’s football environment.

“He’s an intelligent defender and we’re really pleased with him. Cormac is able to build possession and is competent with the ball.

“The big focus now will be on his physicality. He is a big presence already but we are trying to turn him into the next Ryan Sweeney.

“Elliot is a really efficient defender, he’s very good one against one and is both calm and assured on the ball.

“He’s probably one of the most technically gifted right backs the Academy has had.

“Elliot played a big part in the under-21s’ season and played in the majority of the cup games. He was the best player on the pitch in the Central League Cup final against Huddersfield – he produced an outstanding performance. Huddersfield had some top players taking part and Elliot coped fine.

“The next steps for Elliot now are to work on his physicality and get him ready for men’s football.

“Ollie is a ball-playing midfielder and has been super consistent as a scholar.

“He played a big part in our under-19s’ league title winning season in 2023/24 and sets a lot of our play up through how he manipulates the ball.

“Ollie’s enjoyed a brilliant Central League campaign and we’re pleased with his overall development. I believe there are big things to come. He possesses creativity, an eye for a goal and we’d like him to get more goals moving forward. He helps the team maintain control in games and the main question now will be ‘can he replicate that in men’s football?’

“Daniel has a very healthy goalscoring record. He has had a hamstring injury this season but is back fit.

“We’re looking forward to getting him back on the pitch starting from pre-season. His hold-up play is very good and he has a good eye for a goal, he’s scored a lot of goals for the Academy.

“Daniel is a really good character, good around the group and very professional. He’s very mature and well-liked.

“Now that he is back from injury he needs to stay fit. Let’s get him back playing and back amongst the goals.”