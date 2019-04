Mansfield Town fans poured into the One Call Stadium hoping to see the Stags take points off Cambridge United to move into the top three.

And they were not disappointed as a Tyler Walker goal clinched a 1-0 win and took the Stags into the automatic promotion places. Anne Shelley captured the faces of fans ahead of kick-off.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the kick-off against Cambridge.