Mansfield Senior Reds win walking football title in Italy

Mansfield Senior Reds’ walking football club have added another international trophy to their sideboard with triumph in the Italian Masters Tournament.

The two-day event, held at Peschiera Del Garda on the banks of Lake Garda in northern Italy, was for over-65s’ teams and played on a six-a-side league basis.

Mansfield Senior Reds not only lifted the trophy but also went through their eight games unbeaten without conceding a single goal.

Secretary and goalkeeper Peter Mitchell said: “It was a remarkable achievement and testimony to the side’s teamwork.”

The first day saw Mansfield win all four of their fixtures, which laid down a marker for day two when they won two and drew two to top the league and clinch the title.

In all, they scored 19 goals, which were shared among Steve Birkin, who plundered six, including two penalties, Steve Haynes and Geoff West, who both hit five, and also Andy Kowalski, who netted three.

The club entered a second team in the same age group and they almost bagged second spot, with Tom McAlinden scoring six goals.

In the over-50s’ section, Mansfield were beaten in several games that could have gone either way, but Darron Hall fired ten goals.