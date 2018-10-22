Mansfield Senior Reds’ walking football team reign in Spain

Victory in Spain for Gareth Southgate’s England in the UEFA Nations League was replicated by Mansfield Senior Reds’ walking football team.

For they won the over-50s section of the Lorus Copa Espanola tournament in Cambrils, near Salou in Spain, defeating teams from Scotland and Italy, as well as England and the host country.

In eight matches contested, Mansfield did not concede a single goal. They won three out of four in their qualifying group and then topped the finals league after three more victories. The nine goals they scored were shared by Steve Haynes (4), Jes Healy (2), Steve Birkin (2) and Geoff West.

Mansfield, who are based at the town’s rugby club, also fielded a team in the over-50s category, qualifying for the plate finals league and finishing second. Darron Hall netted all five of their goals.