Mansfield Senior Reds lift trophy after penalty shootout

A dramatic penalty-shootout saw Mansfield Senior Reds over-50s’ walking football team win a charity fundraising tournament at Ruston, Lincoln.

In the final, against Charles James Old Boys, Mansfield drew 1-1 after a late equaliser from Shaun Hird, which was his 40th goal for the team in his 60th appearance.

The shootout enforced strict rules for the number of steps taken before striking the ball, and only one goal was scored, by Mansfield’s Steve Birkin in his 101st match for the club. The other hero was goalkeeper Pete Mitchell, who saved Charles James’s final spot-kick.

The open-age tournament featured eight teams, split into two groups. The Mansfield team won all three of their group matches.

More than £1,500 was raised for the Lincolnshire Cardiac Rehab Service.