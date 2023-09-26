News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Senior Reds aim for European success in Portugal

Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club will be making their fifth journey into Europe when they travel to Vilamoura in Portugal at the end of this week.
By Sports Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Team manager Sylvano Taylor says he is hoping for a better outcome than on the club's last visit in 2017.

"It was extremely competitive and of a high standard with a number of ex professionals lining up,” he said.

“One known locally was Brian Kilcline. We had a few injuries that year and struggled with just two wins and two draws in eight games so failed to qualify for the second stage."

Members of Mansfield Senior Reds Over 65 squad with shirt sponsor and local businessman Peter Mayo of Mayo Engineering.Members of Mansfield Senior Reds Over 65 squad with shirt sponsor and local businessman Peter Mayo of Mayo Engineering.
Up until then the club had only known success winning three tournaments in Spain. two of them at Montesinos in 2015 and 2016 followed in 2018 when they brought home the Lorus Copa, Espanola.

Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club are based at Mansfield Rugby Club playing on an artificial outdoor surface. The club were formed in 2014. They have plans to host their own tournament to celebrate their 10th anniversary next year.They are known as one of the oldest Walking football Clubs in the country.

In addition to playing in tournaments and festivals the club hold sessions on Mondays from 10am and Thursdays 11am.There is an average attendance of over 18 - new members are welcome.

