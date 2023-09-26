Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Team manager Sylvano Taylor says he is hoping for a better outcome than on the club's last visit in 2017.

"It was extremely competitive and of a high standard with a number of ex professionals lining up,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One known locally was Brian Kilcline. We had a few injuries that year and struggled with just two wins and two draws in eight games so failed to qualify for the second stage."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Mansfield Senior Reds Over 65 squad with shirt sponsor and local businessman Peter Mayo of Mayo Engineering.

Up until then the club had only known success winning three tournaments in Spain. two of them at Montesinos in 2015 and 2016 followed in 2018 when they brought home the Lorus Copa, Espanola.

Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club are based at Mansfield Rugby Club playing on an artificial outdoor surface. The club were formed in 2014. They have plans to host their own tournament to celebrate their 10th anniversary next year.They are known as one of the oldest Walking football Clubs in the country.