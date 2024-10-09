Bradley Raglan is mobbed after opening the scoring for Espial against Shirebrook Rangers.Bradley Raglan is mobbed after opening the scoring for Espial against Shirebrook Rangers.
Bradley Raglan is mobbed after opening the scoring for Espial against Shirebrook Rangers.

Mansfield retro: 35 heart-warming images that will bring back some brilliant memories of playing football when you were a kid

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Dec 2021, 22:20 GMT
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 14:37 GMT
This retro gallery dips into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures of youngsters enjoying competitive football.

Here we share just some pictures of our kids getting to live the dream at the One Call Stadium – as well as other games in the Mansfield Youth Football League.

It’s not every day that you get to play at a professional stadium as a kid – or an adult for that matter – and it is no doubt an occasion that has lived long in the memory for any local youngster who had the pleasure.

Here we have plenty of pictures of cup finals from the Chad Youth League and some of cracking games from down the years.

But we have also have pictures from much further back, including the 1968 Mansfield Ladybrook Junior School football team and the 1971 Mansfield Berry Hill Junior School football team.

If you’ve ever played for a junior team in our area, or you have a child who has, then you might be able to spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can recognise a familiar face.

Jordan Hendley scores from the spot for Espial.

1. Espial v Shirebrook Rangers

Jordan Hendley scores from the spot for Espial. Photo: Richard Parkes

Underwood Villa skipper Alex Nunn receives the U16 trophy from Chad Youth League vice chairman john Holmes.

2. Selston v Underwood

Underwood Villa skipper Alex Nunn receives the U16 trophy from Chad Youth League vice chairman john Holmes. Photo: Richard Parkes

Chad Youth League Final U15

3. Teversal v Newark Town

Chad Youth League Final U15 Photo: Richard Parkes

Liam Beardsley is mobbed by his team mates after scoring for Underwood Villa.

4. Selston v Underwood Villa

Liam Beardsley is mobbed by his team mates after scoring for Underwood Villa. Photo: Richard Parkes

