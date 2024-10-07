Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club will proudly celebrate their 10th anniversary on 16th October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The format is for the Over 50s playing in six-a-side matches.

Since that date in 2014 the club have held over 800 sessions at their Mansfield Rugby Club base with over 14,500 taking part, an average of 18 at each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have over 130 members with between 40 and 60 regularly attending their on and off the field activities.

Forest legend and club president John McGovern making a presentation.

The club were nationally one of the first to take up this sport and were the very first Nottinghamshire Champions.

They have won many titles in the UK and have also had success in tournaments in Spain and Italy.

Club president and twice European Cup winner John McGovern made presentations to Silvano Taylor and Peter Mitchell, plus one to Steve Haynes who has just scored his 100th goal, to mark the anniversary.