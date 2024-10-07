Mansfield Reds Walking Football to celebrate their 10th anniversary

By Peter Mitchell
Published 7th Oct 2024, 08:44 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club will proudly celebrate their 10th anniversary on 16th October.

The format is for the Over 50s playing in six-a-side matches.

Since that date in 2014 the club have held over 800 sessions at their Mansfield Rugby Club base with over 14,500 taking part, an average of 18 at each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have over 130 members with between 40 and 60 regularly attending their on and off the field activities.

Forest legend and club president John McGovern making a presentation.Forest legend and club president John McGovern making a presentation.
Forest legend and club president John McGovern making a presentation.

The club were nationally one of the first to take up this sport and were the very first Nottinghamshire Champions.

They have won many titles in the UK and have also had success in tournaments in Spain and Italy.

Club president and twice European Cup winner John McGovern made presentations to Silvano Taylor and Peter Mitchell, plus one to Steve Haynes who has just scored his 100th goal, to mark the anniversary.

Related topics:SpainItaly

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice