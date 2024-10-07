Mansfield Reds Walking Football to celebrate their 10th anniversary
The format is for the Over 50s playing in six-a-side matches.
Since that date in 2014 the club have held over 800 sessions at their Mansfield Rugby Club base with over 14,500 taking part, an average of 18 at each.
They have over 130 members with between 40 and 60 regularly attending their on and off the field activities.
The club were nationally one of the first to take up this sport and were the very first Nottinghamshire Champions.
Club president and twice European Cup winner John McGovern made presentations to Silvano Taylor and Peter Mitchell, plus one to Steve Haynes who has just scored his 100th goal, to mark the anniversary.
