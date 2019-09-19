Mansfield part ways with three of their backroom team

Mansfield Town have parted company with three members of their backroom staff

Goalkeeper coach Ian Pledger, fitness coach Daryl Taylor and senior performance analyst Dan Ashby have all been released from their contracts.

In a club statement, Mansfield Town said: "The club believes that a fresh impetus is required within these areas of the football department.

"The club places on record its gratitude to Ian, Daryl and Dan for their commitment and hard work and wishes them well in their future careers."