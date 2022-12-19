Ethan Williams is showing great early season form recording a 60 metre personal best of 7.43, which ranks him in the UK top 10 at U15, and followed that with a best of 18.13 in the 150m and 5.39m in the long jump.

New best times were also recorded in the 60m by U15s Katie Biggs 8.61 and Emma Nowak 8.70. Further quality 60m performances were recorded by U15s Rhys Aplin 8.99, Sophie Peet 9.33, U20 Josh Yanney 7.11, Senior Dale Jacob 7.57, M50 Martin White and W35 Donna Aplin 8.81. Under 20 Brandon Lee was impressive in the Long Jump as he leaped to 6.10m and Sophie Peet leaped to 3.69m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another looking for a big season in 2023 is Serenity Joynt who launched the shot to a terrific 12.04m in her first event of the winter. Senior Liam Probert recorded 12.38.61 for 3000m in his first indoor competition.

Brandon Lee impressed in the long jump.

U13 Evan Williams was impressive in the 150 metres event recording a personal best 21.75 with Rhys Aplin recording 21.55.

The excellent results continued in the 300m event where Dale Jacob, back after a 10 year absence, returned to top form, recording 38.82. There were also best performances from U17s Benjamin Lowe 39.80. Jemima Waller 46.59 and Katie Biggs 50.22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Aplin recorded a best time of 49.00 and Martin White recorded 41.37 which takes him to a superb eighth in the Masters men 50 UK all time rankings

Impressive performances were in evidence at the Telford 10K, which doubled up as the England 10K Road Championship from both Luke Duffy and Dan Bagley as they recorded personal bests of 29.19 and 31.16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third in the series of five in the BDL Cross Country league took place at Manor Floods Ilkeston.

The club took seven men and four women to the event. U17 Ed Sankey was first home for Mansfield in fourth place and, in spite of his young years, leads the overall series with just two events to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad