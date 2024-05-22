Mansfield duo celebrate double World Cup walking football success
Paul Wilcockson in the Over-50s competition, and David Kelby at Over-70s level, were both part of teams that were outright victors in both age groups, staying unbeaten to bring home World Cup winners' medals back to Mansfield.
At Over-50 level England topped a group of 10 countries on 21 points from Wales in second with 17 and the Caribbean, also on 17.
England won six and drew three of their nine games.
At Over-70, among nine countries, England edged out Northern Ireland by a single point on 18 points, winning five and drawing two while the Irish also won five but lost once.
This event is played every two years and Australia will host the next 2026 World Championship.
Any one over 45s and interested in walking football can contact Alan Brookes via [email protected]
