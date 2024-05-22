Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two players from Mansfield Town FC Community Trust have just tasted glory while representing England at Walking Football in the three-day IWFF World Championship in Chesterfield.

Paul Wilcockson in the Over-50s competition, and David Kelby at Over-70s level, were both part of teams that were outright victors in both age groups, staying unbeaten to bring home World Cup winners' medals back to Mansfield.

At Over-50 level England topped a group of 10 countries on 21 points from Wales in second with 17 and the Caribbean, also on 17.

England won six and drew three of their nine games.

World Cup-winning duo Dave Kelby and Paul Wilcockson.

At Over-70, among nine countries, England edged out Northern Ireland by a single point on 18 points, winning five and drawing two while the Irish also won five but lost once.

This event is played every two years and Australia will host the next 2026 World Championship.