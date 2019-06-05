Mansfield deaf footballer Alex Smith gets cash boost ahead of England appearance

A day of fundraising has helped a deaf footballer from Mansfield achieve his dream goal of getting to take part in a major tournament.

Fidler & Pepper Lawyers raised £2,000 when they held events on behalf of Alex Smith (29), who had been selected play for England Deaf Men's Team in the European Championships, being played in Crete later this week.

Staff at the firm donned football kits and held raffles as part of the fundraising, organised by staff member Beth Hibbert, who is a close friend of Alex.

Beth said: “We wanted to help out a friend, and raise some money as the trip has to be self-funded. Fidler & Pepper really supported the day and I’m so proud that we raised so much money.”

Alex, from Mansfield, is a former personal trainer who now works at HAE at East Midlands Airport.

He said: “I’m really grateful to everybody who has helped me to take part in this tournament, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me.”

England have been drawn to face France, Sweden and Ukraine in Group D.

People wanting to know more about the team should visit the website https://www.englanddeaffootballteam.co.uk/