Mansfield beat struggling Scunthorpe United for first home win of season

Mansfield Town claimed their first home win of the campaign with a routine 2-0 win over basement boys Scunthorpe United.

Goals from Matt Preston and Danny Rose in either half were enough to wrap up the win.

It wasn’t a vintage display from Stags, who struggled to get into their flow as struggling Scunthorpe enjoyed good spells of first half pressure.

But the visitors lacked the cutting edge to do enough with their possession as they went in search of a first win of the season.

And they paid the price when Preston slotted home, somewhat against the run of play, after getting on the end of CJ Hamilton’s deep cross on 31 minutes to put Mansfield in charge.

Any potential nerves were put to bed early when Rose, who delivered another masterclass in forward play, wrapped up the win on 54 minutes with his sixth of the season.

The on-song front man took full advantage of indecisive defending as Andy Butler and Rory Watson left each other to deal with a long ball over the top.

It was a goal which, in many ways, summed up the match for an Iron side who had looked every bit Mansfield’s equal until the second goal.

Scunthorpe enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with Abo Eisa smacking a 10th minute free-kick into the wall, before firing over from a tight angle two minutes later.

Eisa was booked on 19 minutes after trying to con a penalty out of referee John Busby when he turned past a defender.

Watson beat away a long range Nicky Maynard effort on 22 minutes after Jordan Clarke carelessly gave the ball away.

Stags found the breakthrough on 31 minutes when Preston poked home at the back post.

It was nearly all square four minutes before the break when Jamie Proctor sent an 18 yard free-kick inches wide with Conrad Logan beaten all ends up.

But Stags took firm control on 54 minutes when Rose took full advantage of some woeful defending.

Andy Butler attempted to block off Rose’s run for keeper Watson to come and claim the ball, but they got it badly wrong as Rose nipped in to slot home.

Proctor headed just wide from Kevin Van Veen’s cross on 74 minutes, before Kellan Gordon drilled a half volley just wide as Stags saw the game out with ease.

Mansfield Town: Logan, Preston, Pearce, Sweeney, Gordon, MacDonald, Shaughnessy, Hamilton, Mellis (Bishop 59), Rose, Maynard (Benning 79).

Subs: Benning, Khan, Tomlinson, Sterling-James, Smith, Stone.

Scunthorpe United: Watson, Clarke, McGahey, Butler, Brown, Lund, Songo’o, Eisa, Slater (Colclough 45), Proctor, Miller (Van Veen 45).

Subs:Gilliead, McArdle, Eastwood, Bedeau, McAtee.

Ref:John Busby

Chad MOM: Danny Rose

Att: 4,772.