Manchster United youngster Nathan Bishop joins Mansfield Town on loan

New Stags signing Nathan Bishop - Picture by Chris Holloway.

After emerging from Southend United’s youth academy, 21-year-old Bishop made his League debut for the Essex club, aged just 18 in December 2017.

He went on to make 30 appearances in League One before landing a move to Manchester United in January 2020 and has played for the England U20s.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “Nathan is a promising young goalkeeper with good experience in League One with Southend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For a young goalkeeper, to get those 30 games in League One was great for him.

“He showed a degree of maturity in that time, which will have hopefully improved further in the past 12 months.

“Although he hasn’t played too much in the past year, he has trained with Manchester United’s first team every day, which is the next best thing to playing matches.

“You cannot fail to improve in that environment with United’s coaches and playing staff.

“He is the best we can get in this position.”

The Londoner has provided excellent support for his fellow goalkeepers throughout the last two seasons at Old Trafford.