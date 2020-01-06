Manchester United starlet eyed by Championship duo, Nottingham Forest among favourites to secure England youth sensation - Championship gossip

The January transfer window is finally open, and a host of sides are expected to boost their squads ahead of a gruelling second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Luton Town are said to be in 'pole position' to sign Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, despite Hatters boss Graham Jones playing down talk of a deal last weekend. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday are among the bookies' favourites to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan in January, but face fierce competition from the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. (Sky Bet)

Leeds United have been linked with a January loan move for Sheffield United's £5m midfielder Luke Freeman, who has barely featured for the club since joining last summer. (Daily Star)

Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are believed to be battling it out for Manchester United starlet George Tanner, who is capable of playing on both defensive flanks. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham Hotspur are the bookies' favourites to sign QPR sensation Eberechi Eze this month, after a series of stunning displays in the second tier this season. (Sky Bet)

Wigan Athletic are rumoured to have upped their efforts to sign a new striker, with a loan move for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes understood to be among their top targets. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are said to be interested in pursuing a move for Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, who has scored nine goals in 21 games for his side this season. (Football League World)

Charlton Athletic may look to bring in Middlesbrough forward Marcus Browne on loan this January, although Doncaster Rovers and Coventry City could rival them for the deal. (Coventry Telegraph)

Aston Villa are understood to be interested in Middlesbrough duo Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga, but may have to fork out around £10m for the latter. (Team Talk)