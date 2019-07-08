Manchester City win inaugural cup to honour memory of former Mansfield Town star Walter Edwards Cup

Former Mansfield Town star Walter Edwards was remembered on Sunday as Mansfield Town Football in the Community hosted their inaugural Walking Football Tournament – named the Walter Edwards Memorial Cup.

Mr Edwards, who joined the Stags in 1947, sadly passed away in November 2018 and following his retirement from the game, served Football in the Community as a volunteer during the schemes early days, with Mr Edwards helping to establish our match-day clubs, before returning to Football in the Community when the schemed launched a Dementia Group in August last year.

After consulting with Mr Edwards’ family, Football in the Community were delighted to launch a brand new Walking Football Tournament in the former wingers name and honour – with the inaugural competition taking part at the RH Academy on Sunday.

Eight teams competed for the title with Manchester City running out as champions, picking up six wins and a draw from their seven fixtures, conceding just once.

Played on a glorious afternoon at the RH Academy, the eight teams, which included two from Mansfield Town Football in the Community, competed in a league format playing each-other once – winner takes all.

Head of Community Mark Hemingray said: “I’m delighted that as a community scheme we’ve been able to honour and remember a wonderful gentleman in Walt, and that we’ll continue to do so with what proved to be a very popular tournament.

“Walt was a really lovely gentleman and was not only a joy to work with, but to spend time with – he’s sorely missed by us all and I’m extremely humbled to be able to remember him with this new tournament”