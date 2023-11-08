Manager of the Month nomination again for Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is again among the nominations for the Skey bet League Two Manager of the Month Award, this time for October.

Nominated several times over his three years in charge but yet to win one, despite a sterling 19-game unbeaten start to this season, Clough in October guided his side through a remarkable third unbeaten league month to begin the season, picking up 11 points from five games and conceding just three goals.

The highlight was the 4-1 local derby day victory at Notts County.

Up against him are Derek Adams (Morecambe), Dave Challinor (Stockport County) and Phil Parkinson (Wrexham).

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

At the end of June, Morecambe had just six players on their books.

Adams has since built an adventurous new, young team since then which continues to improve under his guidance, amassing 13 points and 12 goals from six October games.

For Challinor, a winning run that began in September continued as County won all six of their fixtures in the month with a 13-3 goals differential.

They even made light of losing striker Louie Barry to injury as they took over leadership of League Two.

Meanwhile, as flamboyant as Wrexham are at home under Parkinson, their ability to grind out results on the road improved in October as they picked up 14 points from six unbeaten games – four of them away – to move into the top three.

Also of interest to Stags fans, former Mansfield star Darrell Clarke has a nomination for the League One award.

Prior to Clarke’s arrival as boss, Cheltenham Town managed one point and no goals from their first 10 games.

To instil spirit and belief so quickly has been astonishing with six goals, seven points in five games and the club’s first wins, against Cambridge and Port Vale.