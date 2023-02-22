Manager Nigel Clough hails his injury-hit Mansfield Town heroes after best week of the season

With nine players sidelined, those three wins against the odds have pushed them to within three points of the top three automatic promotion places ahead of Saturday's visit of Salford City and Clough said: “This past week has been as good as we've had.

“I couldn't ask for any more, especially with the injuries we have had over that period as well.

“It was a wonderful week and deserved as well. We've felt it's been coming but didn't quite see it being that good.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - proud of his side after best week of the season.

“To get three wins, nine points and three clean sheets has been incredible really and just goes to emphasise the strength of the squad.

“Also, the team spirit in that squad has shone through. That's been the absolute key – the quality of the players that have been coming in.

“The strength in your squad is not shown up when everyone is fully fit, it's when you have a lot of players missing, as we have.

“At the end of the season some of these players may say they've only played 10,15, 20 games or whatever, but all those games are absolutely vital.

“When you're down to the bones, we had three Academy players on the bench on Saturday and not too many due to come back, they have to keep performing.”

Clough said it was vital to keep squad players, who were out of the side, ready to hit the ground running when called upon.

“It is a dual challenge for players,” he said.

“For the physical one, keeping them up to speed, we try to organise friendlies now and again. “Mentally it is just keeping them involved, and that is part of the other players' duties as well to make sure the squad feels as one.”

He added: “There were a couple didn't get on on Saturday – Danny Johnson and Jason Law. But they will be ready if we need them.

“Danny has been a bit unfortunate in that we haven't needed a goal.

“We needed one at Bradford after 45 minutes so we put him on. If there is one thing you bring Danny on for it's that you need a goal - but we've not needed one since.

“We do have great characters here. That showed last season when we went on that horrific run without a win and then the way we came out of it and what went on from there, taking us to Wembley. That was about character as much as anything.

“It is the same now when we have got eight or nine players missing that the rest of the lads are good enough ability-wise and character-wise to stand in.”

With Stags joint top League Two scorers, Clough believes it is the defensive improvements that are seeing their points tally quickly increase.

“On Saturday Micky Mellon (Tranmere boss) said we looked solid throughout and what has been apparent in all three games is that the opposition has had to work hard to get a chance against,” said Clough.

“That is what we have to be like for this last 15 games.

“Our defensive side of things has been the reason why we've not got more points.

“We are up there with the top goalscorers in the league – creating chances has never been a problem.

“But we seem to be defending better at the moment. There seems to be a mentality and determination among the squad at the moment to keep the ball out the net, which is nice to see.

“When you get one clean sheet, as we did against Gillingham, you think let's build on it. Then we got one at Carlisle and it becomes almost a sort of pride thing. Let's keep it going.

“As much everybody works for the clean sheet – and Lucas Akins up top does it more then most – it is still the defensive unit and goalkeeper that have to really be together and say we're “not conceding today – it's our job.