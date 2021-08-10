Manager Nigel Clough disappointed with costly Mansfield Town errors in Carabao Cup exit to Preston.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“I actually thought we played better than Saturday at times tonight – it was just that final ball,” he said.

“But I was bitterly disappointed with the first two goals we conceded as both were avoidable from double mistakes and that's what changed the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Especially the first goal with 46 minutes gone as it was 0-0 and we'd been on top, had 10-12 shots thought not worked their goalkeeper enough, then we went and gave a soft goal away.

“You can't afford to give Championship sides with ex-Premier League players that sort of opportunity.”

He added: “Up until the second goal we were more than in it.

“But it was their quality and our lack of quality that proved the difference.

“We picked a team to win the game and I thought we had more than enough out there to do that tonight.