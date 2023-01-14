Man of the match debut for Callum Johnson in Mansfield Town draw with Crewe Alexandra

Johnson signed from Ross County on Friday and put in some great crosses, earning an assist to George Maris' opener.

Maris was later controversially sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was happy with my debut, but at the end of the day I want to win games so obviously it was disappointing to draw today as these are games we should be coming away with at least a 1-0 win as a minimum,” he said.

Callum Johnson is all smiles after a superb debut for Mansfield. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I did tire a bit towards the end. We had a winter break and I have only played once since. It is now just about getting my fitness back up.

“The sending-off was controversial and their goal was a fluke goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a funny goal – I thought it had taken a deflection.

“We created chances but sometimes it's one of those days. We just couldn't put them away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his accurate crossing, he said: “I put one in a bit earlier which I thought someone might have got on the end of.

“It was a good delivery for the goal and I just need to keep working on them and putting them into those areas. I have been doing that for a number of years and I like to keep consistent with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the strikers know that when I have the ball I am going to put them in they will gamble and hopefully get on the end of it.”

On his move south, Johnson said: “There has been some interest for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a free agent in the summer. I had four or five offers from League One but I just decided to go to Scotland for a change.

“Ross County finished top six the year before and just missed out on Europe so I felt it was a good opportunity – the manager really wanted me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have played about 20 games this season but it's just not worked out for me. I wanted to move back to England closer to home as I was six or seven hour away up there.

“Mansfield were the first club to show interest again as they have for a couple of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the club and the manager's pedigree and I wanted to come here, win games and get promoted.”

He added: “The fans were great today. They were behind us all the way today and we need to repay them. I have been here before with Accrington so I know what a tough place it is to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now just need momentum - it is massive. We were around this place in the table when we won the league at Accrington at this stage of the season.

“We got a clean sheet away at Grimsby and the momentum after that was incredible – it was like a snowball effect. We just ground out 1-0 wins. You just go on a run.

Advertisement Hide Ad