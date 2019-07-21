Mal Benning pleased with Mansfield Town’s display in draw with Hull City

Mansfield Town left-back Mal Benning is taking encouragement from his side’s 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Stags came from behind twice to earn a draw thanks to goals from Neal Bishop and CJ Hamilton.

“I think it was a good workout,” the said.

“They had a full team that you’d expect to see [playing] in the Championship so that was a good test for us.

Mansfield Town 2 Hull City 2

“We grew into it second half. You could see once we started passing the ball well that we got into our rhythm and we started to cause problems.”

And the defender also spoke of how he cannot wait to get going on 3rd August at Newport County

“I feel fit – pre-season has been decent but there’s two weeks left which means more work in games and training.

“Training has been decent and there’s phases of play we still need to work on but I’m sure that will come and I’m sure we’ll get performances in.

“You look forward to any game on the opening day of the season.”

