Magnificent Mansfield Town move up to ninth after thrilling win at old rivals Luton Town

Mansfield Town moved up to ninth in League One after a magnificent 2-0 away win at old rivals Luton Town this afternoon.

Stags thoroughly deserved the points at a Hatters side who were in the Premier League only two years ago and were big rivals of Mansfield back in the Conference days and Nigel Clough’s men are now only four points away from the League One play-off spots.

A rip-roaring first half saw Stags start well and create chances before Luton took a hold on proceedings, keeper Liam Roberts denying them with a save onto a post and then a penalty save to deny Jordan Clarke.

Instead a piece of brilliance from Rhys Oates saw Stags take the lead on 40 minutes with Will Evans then missing a sitter in added time.

Tyler Roberts rattled the home crossbar early in the second half, then after having a penalty shout turned down, Stags were awarded a 59th minute spot kick from which Roberts sent the keeper the wrong way and the home side had no answer as 1,342 away fans celebrated, having outsung the home support all afternoon.

Boss Clough named an unchanged starting XI from the side that drew with Reading before the October international break and Regan Hendry and Jordan Bowery returned to the bench following injury.

New Hatters boss Jack Wilshere made three changes to the side that lost at Stevenage for his first game in the dugout with starts for Jordan Clark, Millenic Alli and Nahki Wells in place of Conor Bramall, Jake Richards and Lasse Nordås who dropped to the bench.

Roberts should have put Stags in front after just three minutes.

Evans swapped passes with Lewis on the left and then laid a great square pass to an unmarked Roberts to his right who, from 16 yards, placed his sidefooted finish almost straight at the keeper.

Stags had made a bright start on the front foot and on 15 minutes Moriah-Welsh was narrowly wide from 20 yards from a Lewis pass.

Luton's first threat came on 19 minutes as Oshilaja made a superb block to deny Clark.

From the corner, McLaughlin failed to clear and Alli quickly lifted the ball over from close range.

Roberts was then alert to a shot from Millenic after Stags only half-cleared a free kick and on 26 minutes was also in the way of a hopeful Wells shot from distance.

Two minutes later Kodua's first time stab at the near post went into the sidenetting from a right wing cross as the Hatters grew into the contest.

Roberts had a shot blocked in the box at the other end from a Stags free kick.

On 32 minutes McDonnell made a superb sliding challenge as Clark looked set to shoot but when Clark was given the ball back he curled a superb finish across Roberts that the keeper did well to claw onto the post.

Roberts was the hero again two minutes later as he produced a penalty save.

Knoyle was adjudged to have brought down Clark in the box.

Wells stepped up but Roberts guessed correctly and kept out the penalty kick low to his right.

Instead the visitors swept ahead on 40 minutes.

Blake-Tracy fed Oates to the right and he cut inside Mengi just outside the box and curled a pinpoint finish across Keeley and into the top left corner.

It really should have been 2-0 in the second of three added minutes.

Roberts got down the left and squared a pass in front of Evans who, with the goal at his mercy seven yards out, somehow sent it flying over the bar.

Roberts was safely behind the first chance of the second half as the ball came off the top of Evans' head towards his own goal.

A Stags break then saw Mengi just beat Roberts to Oates' powerful low cross.

On 51 minutes a clever pass in the box from Oates found Roberts who, from an increasingly tight angle, saw his finish come back down off the crossbar.

Four minutes later Roberts went down under Alli's challenge in the box but no penalty was forthcoming.

McDonnell was then inches away from turning home a low cross at the far post as Stags dominated the early proceedings of the second half.

And the pressure paid on 59 minutes as Tyler Roberts coolly doubled Mansfield's lead from the spot.

Andersen clearly handled from a McLaughlin free kick and the referee quickly pointed to the spot.

Roberts then calmly sent Keeley the wrong way and the visitors were firmly in the box seat.

Clark was well over the Mansfield bar with a rising 20 yard shot on 64 minutes.

On 68 minutes Oates and Roberts were replaced by Gardner and Hendry, Evans replacing Oates up front and Gardner slotting into the wide left position Evans had been playing.

But seven minutes later Evans was withdrawn and Bowery given a rare outing up front.

The Hatters piled on late pressure in a desperate search for a way back into the game, Roberts producing a couple of superb catches from a corner and a cross.

Six minutes from time Alli pulled an inviting ball back to Nelson on the edge of the box but he failed to keep his finish down.

Sweeney and Dickov came on for the last five minutes for Blake-Tracy and Moriah-Welsh as Wilshere's first game in charge ended in defeat and boos from the home fans.

LUTON: Keeley, Naismith, Andersen, Makosso, Mengi (Nordås 79), Saville, Fanne (Nelson 60), Clark, Kodua (Bramall 72), Alli, Wells. ( Yates 60) SUBS NOT USED: Shea, Nakamba, Richards.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy (Sweeney 85), McLaughlin, McDonnell, Lewis, Moriah-Welsh (Dickov 85), T. Roberts, (Hendry 68) Oates (Gardner 68), Evans (Bowery 75). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Dwyer.

REFEREE: Ross Joyce.