Magnificent Mansfield Town make it five wins in a row after beating fancied Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another fantastic performance from Mansfield Town saw them chalk up a fifth straight League One win as they beat fancied Blackpool 2-0 at a noisy One Call Stadium this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Evans was the home hero with a fist half brace.

It was a first league defeat for new Pool boss Steve Bruce after four wins and a draw and thoroughly deserved.

It was the first time Stags had won five in a row at this level since April 1976 and kept them in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags celebrate a Will Evans goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield took a grip of the contest in the first half with a brace of close range goals from Will Evans on eight and 39 minutes.

But the visitors' press forced Stags to abandon their usual policy of playing out from the back, forced to go longer at times, and home keeper Christy Pym made another crucial stop to deny Rob Apter after Evans' opener.

At the same time, Stags' three centre halves were rock solid and the wing backs nullified Blackpool's huge wing threats.

Neither keeper had a real save to make in a tight second half until Harry Tyrer had to claw away a cross from Frazer Blake-Tracy near the end.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags side showed four changes, two enforced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Lee Gregory and Baily Cargill missed out with injuries picked up in the midweek win at Crawley Town.

Keanu Baccus and Aaron Lewis also dropped down to the bench from that starting line up.

Into the side came George Williams, Stephen Quinn, Elliott Hewitt and, making his full debut, Plymouth loanee striker Ben Waine, who opened his account off the bench at Crawley.

Will Evans celebrates during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Williams started in a back three with Jordan Bowery and Deji Oshilaja with Hewitt at right wing back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A welcome sight on the home bench was two players coming back from injury in defenders Alfie Kilgour and Blake-Tracy.

Blackpool, with four wins and draw behind them in the league since Steve Bruce took over as boss last month, included former Stags speed machine CJ Hamilton.

It was a frantic start from both sides, and Stags almost drew first blood on a seventh minute break as Boateng just failed to send in Evans.

Stags celebrate a goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Stags were ahead a minute later as a fine McLaughlin cross from the left picked out Evans at the far post and he turned it home from close range off a defender's leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool almost levelled on 14 minutes as Apter find himself in space on the right and ran into the box only to see Pym block his finish with his leg.

From the corner Joseph nodded tamely into the sidenetting.

Reed was booked for a trip 25 yards out on 17 minutes, but the wall did its job in blocking and clearing Evans' ball in.

The visitors survived a couple of home corners and Stags defended another Evans free kick as we reached the midway point of the half.

Hewitt dragged a low finish wide on 28 minutes and two minutes later McLaughlin was booked for a foul as the Seasiders tried to break from their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Blackpool FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But it was the home side building up the pressure with some fine passing moves and a couple more corners.

When the second of those was recycled to Reed, he crossed to the far post on 33 minutes were Oshilaja sent a tame free header at Tyrer.

Two minutes later Oshilaja produced a crucial block as Joseph burst into the box and tried to finish.

But Mansfield were deservedly 2-0 up on 39 minutes.

Boateng sent over a peach of a far post cross to McLaughlin who nodded down for Evans to hook home another close range finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool almost pulled one back on 44 minutes but Casey powered his header just over from an Evans corner.

In the first of three added minutes Oshilaja was added to the book for hacking down Joseph.

Apter then blazed over in the last of the three as Stags went in firmly in the box seat.

Blackpool came back out with renewed purpose and a loose pass by Quinn gifted them a corner which was cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mansfield gradually steadied the ship once more and on 65 minutes threw on Lewis and Baccus for Boateng and Quinn.

Joseph was booked for jumping into Oshilaja on 67 minutes.

Evans was almost away for a hat-trick from a hoisted Bowery clearance but just couldn't bring the ball down to finish.

Stags continued to defend superbly and Williams was given a breather for the last 10 minutes as he was replaced by Blake-Tracy.

Lewis looked to have won a tackle on 81 minutes but the referee decided otherwise and booked him for a foul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 84 minutes a Blake-Tracy cross from the left threatened to dip under the bar and Tyrer was forced to claw away at the last minute.

Two minutes later Morgan made space for a shot from the edge of the box but blazed wildly over.

On 87 minutes the Stags front pair were replaced by Nichols and defender Kilgour giving him a chance to stretch his legs up front, to huge cheers, though not as loud as the cheers at the end as Stags continue to defy the odds and impress at this new level.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Williams (Blake-Tracy 80), Oshilaja, Hewitt, McLaughlin, Reed, Boateng (Baccus 65), S. Quinn (Lewis 65), Evans (Kilgour 87), Waine (Nichols 87). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Blake-Tracy, B. Quinn, .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLACKPOOL: Tyrer, Husband (Embleton 73), Gabriel, Evans, Morgan, Joseph, Fletcher (Rhodes 65), Casey, Hamilton, Offiah, Apter. SUBS NOT USED: O'Donnell, S. Pennington, Carey, Beesley, Ashworth.

REFEREE: Lee Swaby

ATTENDANCE: 8,121 (1,294 away).