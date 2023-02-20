Losing return to Eastwood CFC for AFC Mansfield boss Paul Rockley in six-pointer

Rockley, who began the season as Eastwood manager, saw his side go ahead through Connor Moore on 31 minutes only to see the Red Badgers hit back 10 minutes later and then net two goals within eight minutes of the restart.

Rockley said: “It was disappointing to be ahead and then lose the game 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't manage the situation well. We conceded from a set piece a minute or so before half-time from Eastwood's one and only attack. That undid all our hard work.

AFC Mansfield boss Paul Rockley - losing return to former club on Saturday.

“It probably wasn't the best of games to watch but we were certainly in no danger of conceding until then.

“Then we let our standards slip in the second half and two quickfire goals killed off the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are four points clear of second-bottom Heather St John's after the weekend, have played the same amount of games, and still have to play them twice over the next month, so they are very important games.

“We do have the points in the bag but know we still have a lot of work to do and need to keep on improving and start taking points off the teams around us. Last Saturday was a missed opportunity to do that.

“If we had beaten Eastwood we would have gone level on points with them and we have a superior goal difference.

“It's the same this Saturday – if we beat Pinchbeck we will go above them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had just had two good performances against Selston and Leicester Nirvana and the first half was good against Eastwood.

“It was just a poor 10 minutes that costs us the game so we need to learn a lesson for Saturday and make sure we win and increase the gap between us and the bottom two.”

Sherwood Colliery travelled to face second placed Anstey Nomads on Saturday but returned empty handed as the promotion chasing Nomads took all three points with a goal in each half for a 2-0 win.

The Wood made two changes, Gareth Curtis and Luke Bacon returning to the side, with Jack Dando and James Matthews both suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An even game was settled by goals that Sherwood felt they could have done better defensively.

Ex-Wood forward Luis Rose opened the scoring for Nomads, capitalising by scoring from a rebound off Sherwood goalkeeper Warren Squires.

The second goal came midway through the second half via a header by Nick Gibbens, who scored from a regulation corner kick.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “It was a really frustrating day. I feel we have to do better with both goals, so that is disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Equally we need to be offering more at the other end of the pitch. All we can do is go again.”