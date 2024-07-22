Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town will take on Chelsea U21s in the heat of Portugal at their training camp tomorrow night (Tuesday, 6.30pm).

But Stags fans can still get a slice of live action and see the stars of the future as the club will be sending an XI, comprising U18s, to Grange Park to take on Long Eaton United tomorrow night with a 7.34pm kick-off.

Admission is £5 with children admitted free.

United will this season play in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.