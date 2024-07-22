Long Eaton United test for Mansfield Town stars of the future

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mansfield Town will take on Chelsea U21s in the heat of Portugal at their training camp tomorrow night (Tuesday, 6.30pm).

But Stags fans can still get a slice of live action and see the stars of the future as the club will be sending an XI, comprising U18s, to Grange Park to take on Long Eaton United tomorrow night with a 7.34pm kick-off.

Admission is £5 with children admitted free.

United will this season play in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Related topics:PortugalStags

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice