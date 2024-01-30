LOMAS ON STAGS: Worrying wait for news on the injury to Mansfield Town talisman Aden Flint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just when you thought the injury jinx Stags seem to have suffered over three years was easing and the law of averages was proving correct, down go Rhys Oates long term and now talisman Flint.

Of all the players currently in the side, Flint is the one man you would want to keep fit.

Since his surprise arrival the giant defender has been simply superb and a huge part of the success Mansfield have enjoyed this season.

Jordan Bowery is red-carded at AFC Wimbledon on an afternoon when Stags felt they suffered much injustice. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Yet, once again, it was an innocuous moment that looks to have proven costly.

Flint was crashed into by an opponent in Saturday’s controversial defeat at AFC Wimbledon and landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Flint is an old school player who does not writhe around the pitch like so many embarrassing modern day con artist footballers or show pain.

So to see him walk off with his arm limp and a grimace on his face confirmed this was a massive worry.

How costly his absence could be if he is sidelined remains to be seen.

Stags could now be without seven defenders on Saturday which will be of huge encouragement to a Notts County side on a revenge mission for the 4-1 win at Meadow Lane.

But, hopefully the anger over last weekend’s refereeing decisions at Plough Lane and the loss of Flint will galvanise the remaining players into a sense of injustice to face the Magpies.

The home fans will more than play their part in the day’s outcome too as this side needs their backing more than ever this season this weekend.

Stags will also hope they can bolster the squad with a couple of new faces before Thursday night’s January window deadline. It is a notoriously difficult window in which to get good deals done and Nigel Clough has had to be extremely patient as clubs, players and agents keep changing their minds and leaving decisions until the last minute.