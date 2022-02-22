Mansfield Town's players celebrate their goal at Newport with the away fans in Saturday's controversial clash - Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

With Stags now 12 games unbeaten, in a fine groove and boasting a defence that has not conceded from open play in five outings, the last thing boss Nigel Clough wanted was to have to change things too much.

No one can legislate for injuries – as Stags found earlier in the campaign.

But unecessary suspensions can prove very costly and Hawkins and O’Toole will be hoping the only cost to them will be their club fines and not to the side’s promotion push.

Hawkins is now out suspended for two games and O’Toole for three.

Whatever possessed Hawkins to try to delay a home throw-in at Newport on Saturday and spark the melee that followed only he knows.

Mansfield were comfortably in charge with 17 minutes to go and Hawkins was well aware he would be out for two games if he picked up his 10th booking of the season.

He would have been quickly forgiven if that was shown for a mis-timed challenge or ‘taking one for the team’ to halt a breakaway.

But it was a ridiculous way in which to pick it up and led to fellow centre half O’Toole being red-carded.

Yes, O’Toole steamed in to help protect his team mate. But when you grab someone round the neck for that length of time you know the outcome.

It’s not as if he doesn’t have form. That was O’Toole's 11th career red card and Clough was well aware of his disciplinary record when he signed him.

The pair let the side down on the day as did veteran Stephen Quinn who also had the red mist descend and had to be subbed before Stags were down to nine men when his experience was needed on the pitch.

It is always a passionate affair when Stags go to Newport and on this occasion it worked in the home team’s favour as they grabbed an undeserved point and could have had all three at the death.