Northampton Town fans wear long hair wigs and headbands in homage to JJ on their 'John-Joe O'Toole Day' away at Mansfield Town.

At 33 and with two children, it seemed almost inevitable he would end up taking the bigger money on offer in a higher division – as would many players.

That’s not greed, that is simply economics.

We all need to pay the bills and put money away for our childrens’ future.

But footballers are in the game for glory too. O’Toole sensed that something is definitely in the air at the One Call Stadium and, at 33, he may not have too many more chances to be an integral part of a promotion-winning team.

Stags’ win against Walsall on Saturday not only lifted them into the play-off spots but within touching distance of the hallowed top three automatic promotion spots as well.

O’Toole has been a massive part of turning around what looked to be a season battling against relegation when he arrived into something much brighter. And it is heartwarming that he now wants to stay and see that through.

Many players would also have elected not to play at the end of their contract in case they were injured before a move elsewhere was completed. But O’Toole gave his all over the past two weeks and Stags have benefited immensely.

It’s a far cry from his red card for Northampton at Mansfield back in 2015.

A cult hero at Northampton and then having long, flowing hair, Cobblers fans arrived at the One Call Stadium wearing JJ wigs and declared it ‘John-Joe O’Toole Day’.

But he was sent for an early bath after only 36 minutes for a silly lash out at Stags defender Ritchie Sutton – not the first time he has sinned in a colourful career.

Those flowing locks are also now confined to history with his shaven head and he also seems to have matured in his calmness on the field.

A former Irish U21 international, he has served and entertained in midfield for much of his career though has impressed as a centre half for Stags and remains a fantastic option for both roles.