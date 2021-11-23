LOMAS ON STAGS: Veteran Stephen Quinn’s energy and class has sparked Mansfield Town's current revival

Stag's midfield dynamo Stephen Quinn - photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

As they near the end of their on-field careers, some players look like they have little left in the tank and are on a last payday somewhere living on past glories.

But former Irish international Quinn, despite now being 35 years of age, looks as fast, energetic and enthusiastic as any of the younger members of the squad.

And he also has the know-how and experience they don’t, more often than not doing the right thing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parnership he and Stephen McLaughlin have formed down the left is formidable and will cause problems for any defence in League Two.

As soon as he returned to the side, Stags looked a much better team and results have followed.

Obviously, behind closed doors, Quinn may well feel the pace of what he still puts his body through and it’s good to see Nigel Clough try to get the best out of him but also manage his minutes too.

As soon as Stags made it 3-1 on Saturday on the hour, Quinn was taken off to rest up for the two long hauls south this week to huge applause.

As long as Mansfield can keep the Dubliner fit, Quinn will give his all to entertain and win matches.

As well as another three points, another bright point of Saturday was the sight of the new scoreboard in action for the first time.

It’s not the finished article yet as the club intend to build something more attractive around it as it currently sits on a black backdrop which covers the old scoreboard and it looks a little stark and lost.

But the quality of the screen and vivid pictures are stunning and hopefully the owners will also be able to improve the sound system at the ground too as it was testing for supporters to hear the words on the pre-match film.