LOMAS ON STAGS: Very late Swindon winner meant first defeat of season felt even worse for Mansfield Town

Nothing lasts forever and Mansfield Town knew a first league defeat of the season would happen sooner or later.

But the lateness of Swindon Town’s stoppage time winner in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the County Ground made it feel that much worse when it finally came along.

Stags were certainly not at their shiny best on the day.

But up against an out-of-form Robins side, they created more than enough on the day to have coasted home and extended their fantastic unbeaten start to the League Two campaign.

The scoreboard says it all as Mansfield Town suffer an agonising late defeat at Swindon Town on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Rhys Oates had switched off marking his man for Swindon’s well-taken opener just before the break.

But the introduction of Lucas Akins at the break saw Stags step up a gear and Akins levelled before rattling the crossbar with a close range header that he should have buried.

Stags then wasted a host of chances, Aaron Lewis particularly guilty, before the game produced a sting in its tail in the third added minute as Swindon hit both posts in a scramble before the ball was forced over the line.

It felt like a sickening blow and, with rivals Stockport and Notts County faltering too, a missed opportunity in a game Stags should have seen ou t.

It also ended a disappointing week in which Stags were knocked out of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Nigel Clough’s old club Burton Albion where they also picked up two injuries, James Gale the worst off with a six to eight week lay-off.

Fellow striker Will Swan also limped off as his injury-hit season of misery continued.

He will be hoping the current 10-day lay-off sees him heal and finally get the campaign going for himself at last.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for him as he has never been fully fit, but fans saw what he is capable of last season and will be hoping he can regain that form as quickly as possible.

Clough did hint he may bring in a striker in January to supplement his forward options so it is in Swan’s interest to firmly stake his claim at last over December.