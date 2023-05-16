LOMAS ON STAGS: Time to agree to three up, three down as Notts County make hard-earned return to EFL

It is a fate they massively deserved and huge congratulations to them for their achievement.

Stags fans seemed divided over whether they wanted Notts or Chesterfield to win the Wembley final, some wanting the Spireites to fester longer in non-league and others believing it a more moutwatering derby to have back than ones against the Magpies.

But no one can deny Notts deserved it with the incredible season they had.

Macaulay Langstaff and Cedwyn Scott of Notts County celebrate with the National League Play-Off Final Trophy with fans after their dramatic penalty shoot-out win on Saturday.

They certainly did it the ‘Mansfield Town way’ with late goals in both the semi-final and the final to stretch the tension out to its maximum

However, it also revived the argument over the two up, two down scenario between the EFL and the National League.

The National League are once again pushing the EFL for a third place.

And the Wrexham v Notts County battle has underlined it is time to say yes. Doubtless some EFL clubs who have not experienced a trip through the trapdoor will quickly refuse to support three up three down, believing it to be turkeys voting for Christmas.

But the truth is once you go down there, such is the quality and ambition of the sides around you and the slim chances of winning the title, it really is the hardest league to get out of anywhere. Paul Cox, who got Stags back up, should have a statue at the ground for his achievement.

Look at former EFL clubs like Scunthorpe United, Yeovil Town and Torquay United. They have now fallen further through the next trapdoor and the EFL looks a long way back.

Once they have experienced the drop I think clubs would more likely vote for an extra promotion/relegation spot as, should you finish bottom three, it would massively increase your chances of getting out of the dreaded National League again.