LOMAS ON STAGS: Struggling Mansfield Town head for Blackpool aiming to avoid equalling an unwanted record

Last season's promotion-winning Mansfield Town side broke several club records in a fantastic campaign to remember.

But at Blackpool this Saturday, Nigel Clough's men could equal a record they would want to avoid.

Defeat would see them equal the club's longest-ever league losing streak of seven games from way back in 1947.

It is a stark reminder of how tough League One football is and also of how well the full-strength Mansfield side did in the first half of this season.

The winter months have seen injuries bite and the squad straining to cope, though there have still been very few poor performances over 90 minutes.

As Nigel Clough pointed out earlier this week, his injury list included both top scorers, his best defender and both holding midfielders.

Inevitably in the modern age of demanding constant and immediate success, a small number of fans have already lost their heads and started calling for Clough to go.

Thankfully the vast majority are sticking with him and 'enjoying' the ride at this level as well as long-suffering football fans can 'enjoy' watching a side who are struggling.

Those wanting a new manager at this stage are totally unaware of how well their club are doing compared with history or how lucky they are to have someone like Clough at the helm in this situation.

Stags rarely play at this level and they are up against clubs with eye-watering budgets.

So to be in the top six for a time and briefly threatening to gatecrash the play-offs to the Championship was dreamland.

But the season has now caught up with Mansfield and reality is taking hold.

Nevertheless, with 17 games still to go (nine at home and eight away), the Stags are 10 points clear of trouble and realistically only need four wins and a draw to get to the magic 50-point mark that should ensure safety for another season and the chance to build on this season's foundations.

That is plenty of time and points to play for to ensure that safety – and the sooner Stags can at least get a draw to halt this current run the better they will feel.

Clough is probably paying the price right now of over-achieving in the first half of the season.

Had Stags struggled from the off but were keeping their heads just above water, his critics may well now be praising him for consolidating Mansfield's place in the higher division.

But fantastic early results created an expectation that was always going to be a massive ask to maintain against huge and well established opposition.

Mansfield were unfortunate to have to play away at Leyton Orient on Tuesday against the division's current most in-form side with an injury-hit squad low on confidence after five league defeats and a cup defeat on the bounce.

The O's had given Manchester City a tough game in the FA Cup at the weekend and the early goal conceded last night was the last thing Mansfield needed.

That was eight of their last 10 league games won for Orient and their sparkling first half display showed why as they cruised to a 3-0 lead.

Make no mistake, Blackpool away this Saturday will be equally as tough.

They may have drawn their last three games, two of them at home, but the Boxing Day defeat at Wrexham remains their only loss in the 14 games they've played since the home defeat by Birmingham on 1st December.

Yet they are still well short of the play-offs in 11th and only three points above Mansfield – who beat them at home earlier in the season and are definitely overdue a shred of good fortune.

Clough is unlikely to get any of his injured players back by the weekend, and Louis Reed and Will Evans were both pitched back in early after injury last night with a real risk of them breaking down and being out longer.

It now also looks like Lee Gregory will be ruled out for the season along with Rhys Oates – probably the club's two key forwards.

So Clough will doubtless take a roll call on Friday and decide on which patched-up side will head for Bloomfield Road.

But after that game three of the Stags' next four games are at home – a great opportunity to get back on track, albeit the three opponents are Lincoln, Wrexham and Wigan.

Home fans are sticking with their side, despite the current slump, and their backing in those three games will be vital to helping transform fortunes, as will giving the ball to new Brighton loanee Caylan Vickers, who looks capable of quickly becoming a new fans' favourite.

We expected a rollercoaster season – and that is what we have had, with more ups and downs to come before it's over.