LOMAS ON STAGS: Strength of Mansfield Town's bench even more eyecatching than their starting XI

It was a dream night at the One Call that probably no one there had ever seen before and is unlikely to see again, having equalled a record from way back in 1932.

But while the 11 on the pitch who started the two games rightly made the headlines it was perhaps the ones sat on the bench who suggested this could be the season for promotion at last.

It is hard to remember when the club last had a bench of that quality all champing at the bit to get a taste of the action.

Ollie Clarke's first half goal celebrations with Aden Flint (14), Will Swan (26) and Tom Nichols (20) on Saturday as Stags won at Forest Green Rovers.

And that is despite the long term loss of key players like Rhys Oates and Alfie Kilgour.

With the huge quality of Elliott Hewitt soon to return and fellow defenders Callum Johnson and Calum Macdonald also due back this season as well as raw young striker James Gale, the competition just to even get on the bench will be immense, let alone start.

Over the previous two seasons Stags’ progress has been hampered by massive injury crises with up to 11 first teamers sidelines.

That saw them fall just short on both occasions despite decent seasons.

It was felt the luck would even out this season but the club did have a glut of injuries once again earlier on.

However, this time it did not derail them and it would seem now that luck is finally balancing out and they are cashing in.

Everything seems to be coming good at the right time. Players like Will Swan and Hiram Boateng, who were having disappointing seasons, have come alive with great displays and goals.

Another great sign is that this is the season where long-standing bogey sides are being beaten. Accrington and Sutton have been seen off and last night Harrogate Town were simply blown away with devastating ease to complete a season double with 13 goals scored for Stags against them. That is revenge and then some!

Talk of promotion for Stags is now being joined (quietly) by hushed talk of league titles.

Stags are now only a point behind leaders Stockport, are five clear of fourth place in the automatic spots, and are 13 points clear of being out of the play-offs with only 15 games to go. What a great position to be in.

Even the most pessimistic of Stags fans – and there are a few – must now be starting to believe.

Clough is right to warn nothing is yet achieved and to not get carried away – but after this week optimism is huge for once.

Away from the incredible action, most talk last week seemed to centre on the possible introduction of blue cards and sin bins.

This for a game that, at the top, is now ruined by lengthy VAR delays and spoiled goal celebrations. So they want to bring in even more delays.