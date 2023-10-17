LOMAS ON STAGS: Statement win at Notts County shows Mansfield Town are the real deal

Saturday’s fantastic 4-1 away win at leaders Notts County was a huge statement and a marker to the rest of League Two by Mansfield Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It underlined their pedigree as serious title contenders and proved Nigel Clough’s men are the real deal.

It was their biggest ever win at Meadow Lane and only their fourth league win there in the clubs’ histories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only other time Stags fans have had four goals to cheer there was way back in September 1958 in a closer affair which Stags edged 4-3.

Delighted Stags celebrate a third goal at Meadow Lane in Saturday's memorable 4-1 local derby win over Notts County. Picture by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

That is now an amazing 17 games unbeaten in all competitions since the start of the season and underlined Mansfield’s character.

In past seasons going behind so early at the leaders – and in a local derby – you would have feared the worst.

But this side never seem to know when they are beaten and always look capable of fighting back to draw or win – a promotion-winning quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Clough said this week, when you win like that it emphasises how important the run of drawn games were.

With livewire striker Rhys Oates back to boost the forward line next month as well as the 2021/22 player of the year Stephen McLaughlin to challenge Calum Macdonald for the left back shirt, it bodes well, as does the likely return of veteran star Stephen Quinn in December.

One glance at the league table and the fixture list shows that, after a tough run of five games against promotion rivals plus League One Peterborough, Stags now have a string of five games against sides in the lower half of the table.

Forest Green Rovers, who sit second bottom, visit on Saturday while Stags head for 17th-placed Harrogate Town on Tuesday. But no one will take six points for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags will be boosted by the return of some fans to the North Stand on Saturday to help try to suck the ball into the net. If everyone behaves this could become a more regular sight.