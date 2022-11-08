LOMAS ON STAGS: Sheffield Wednesday FA Cup trip is tough but don't write off Mansfield Town

And, with Stags’ recent cup record as underdogs away at League One opposition, no one would write off their chances of being in the hat for the big Third Round draw at the end of this month.

Ask Sunderland (twice) and Doncaster Rovers!

Nigel Clough’s hopes of a rare home draw failed to materialise once more.

Full time celebrations on the Mansfield Town bench after Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup First Round win at Barrow. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

That is six away ties in eight draws since he has been at the club.

Also, Wednesday are in fine form and among the frontrunners for promotion back to the Championship, so will be huge favourites to progress.

But, with their league results so vital, will they take the eye off the ball for this game and make too many changes to the side?

A week later they have a very tough away clash with promotion rivals Derby County that will weigh heavily on their minds.

There were 19 non-league sides in Monday’s draw so Stags can count themselves unlucky in some ways to be given possibly the toughest away task possible at this stags.

But going away to minnows is always a huge potential banana skin as sides like Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City found last weekend.

The game is their number one focus – a shot at fame.

That won’t be the case at Wednesday who could be made to pay if they do not take Mansfield’s challege seriously enough.

One thing we are certain of is that Stags fans will definitely do the club proud and head the short distance up to Hillsborough in their thousands to provide incredible backing as always.

And of course there is some bad blood to add extra spice to the tie too with the club’s last meeting ending in a mass brawl in what proved to be anything other than a friendly in the summer of 2018.