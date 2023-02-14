LOMAS ON STAGS: Scott Stand-in Flinders produces crucial saves as Mansfield Town's promotion bid gains momentum

But if, come May, Stags are celebrating and preparing for life in League One, they will owe a debt of gratitude to the veteran.

With Christy Pym sidelined with injury, Flinders has come in from the cold and now made three crucial saves at crucial times in his three successive games before last night’s trip to Carlisle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags have taken seven points from those matches, yet the outcomes might have been very diferent were it not for Flinders’ alertness.

Scott Flinders - deserved clean sheet for him and the team in Saturday's win against Gillingham at the One Call Stadium. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Mansfield have defended well in all three of those games and Flinders a virtual spectator for long spells.

But when he has been called upon, he has not been found wanting in his big moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Nigel Clough has made it very clear that as soon as Pym is fit, he is his number one and will return to the side – and that could spell the end of the season’s action for Flinders.

But he has certainly made his mark.

Saturday’s clean sheet against in-form Gillingham was another welcome sight as Stags have not managed one for over two months since that fine 0-0 draw at high-flying Stevenage in December.

It was nice to see Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie get a good reception from the home fans less than a month after switching clubs and even nicer to see James Perch tame the towering Hawkins and Flinders save brilliantly to deny Lapslie a goal on his return in Gillingham's best moment of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags certainly impressed Gills boss Neil Harris, who believes they are top three material still. Many things, including injuries, seem to have gone against Mansfield this season.

Now is the time of year you want to start getting the rub of the green and Stags had that on Saturday as Ollie Clarke’s fierce low shot took a deflection and found the net off the post while the tireless Luca Akins earned something of a soft penalty to secure the victory.