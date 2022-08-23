Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But boss Nigel Clough does still have plenty of forward options in his dressing room and will also try to bring in a loan forward as cover.

Young Forest loanee Will Swan has quickly stepped up to the mark with two goals in as many games and was well up there in the man of the match candidates during last Saturday’s superb 2-1 comeback win over Stockport County.

Swan may be inexperienced but he does have that raw talent and burst of pace that League Two defenders will hate.

Stags celebrate Ollie Clarke's winner against visiting Stockport County on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With all the defenders now back fit I would also be sorely tempted to stick Oli Hawkins back up there to form a ‘Little & Large’ partnership with Swan, who would relish chasing on to Hawkins’ flick-ons and playing on the shoulder of the last opposing defender.

Hawkins did a good job as a makeshift defender but he showed his worth up front at this level early last season before his enforced conversion and is another sight League Two defenders would hate to see lining up against them.

Lucas Akins is a proven goalscorer at a higher level and has been very unlucky since arriving at the turn of the year. He arrived with a knock and struggled to get a run of games and form going.

Now he has suffered an early season injury this time around too. But he is big, strong and awkward and, despite not having the best of first touches at times, is a constant menace and deserves a few games up there to show his worth.

Then let’s not forget Mr Versatile - Jordan Bowery.

If he was named as goalkeeper none of us would be that shocked – well maybe a little!

He seems to be able to slot into any position but has already shown his worth for the club up front with vital goals and non-stop unselfish running and hold-up play that brings others into the game.

George Lapslie has also shown in the last two games he can make things happen up there and score goals.