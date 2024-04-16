LOMAS ON STAGS: Revenge so sweet for Mansfield Town in showdown at Stadium MK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town’s defeat in the winner-takes-all promotion showdown that day was such a huge kick in the teeth that David Flitcroft’s side then also failed in the following play-offs, such was the level of hangover disappointment.

So rarely has revenge felt quite so sweet as Saturday’s 4-1 victory there in another crucial six-pointer that left Stags with one foot in League One ahead of tonight’s scheduled visit of Accrington Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the recent wobble of one point from a possible nine at a crucial stage of the season – which probably cost Nigel Clough’s high-flyers the League Two title – the last thing Stags wanted to do was to go behind at Milton Keynes.

Jubilant Mansfield Town fans celebrate at Stadium MK on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

But a mistake from Jordan Bowery saw Dons clinically punish the visitors with a high quality finish.

Doubtless in past seasons that would have been the start of a Dons victory.

But this side is made of sterner stuff and one of the best Stags teams we have seen in our lifetimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did they fight back, they kept on coming and in the end chalked up a statement 4-1 away win at a side Clough has described as the best in League Two, and one that deservedly won at the One Call stadium only five weeks ago.

And Saturday’s result was achieved with so many Mansfield defenders out injured and another makeshift defence too.

A defeat there would have left nerves jangling.

It was incredible how many supporters had a mental wobble after the unexpected home surrender to Crawley Town.

But every single team in the country has a wobble along the way in a long old season and Stags were fully entitled to have a rare off day as long as they quickly moved on. And they certainly did that with two wins in five days to leave them on the verge of glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whole generation of Stags fans have not seen their side celebrate promotion to League One level.

Hopefully it will be achieved on a glorious night tonight.