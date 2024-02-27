LOMAS ON STAGS: ‘Reasons to be Cheerful’ after fantastic February for Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Momentum counts for so much and Stags are currently like a huge juggernaut with no brakes.

It was a close game for half an hour on Saturday, but Stags pulled away and eventually won by a big margin.

So it was a shame Salford boss Karl Robinson could not have shown the same humility as Harrogate’s Simon Weaver and given the opposition some praise instead of blaming someone who was a poor referee on the day for both sides.

Mansfield Town defender Aden Flint in the thick of the action against Salford City on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

So, using the immortal words of the great Ian Dury – look how many ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful’ Stags fans currently have to savour.