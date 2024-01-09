LOMAS ON STAGS: Rare home flop as Mansfield Town miss the chance to go top

In a season that has given so much hope, last Saturday was a rare flop for Mansfield Town.

Players, officials and fans remember all those connected to the club who passed away in 2023 prior to the match against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

With only one defeat all season and none at home, losing 1-0 to Crewe Alexandra at the One Call on Saturday was a shock to the system.

But we still have half a season to go, that defeat was coming at some stage and, with Stags having two games in hand, it was only one of them wasted and another to come this Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t the best display by Mansfield but it wasn’t the worst either.

Had they not over-played in their own box in the second minute and given away a goal and had they seen a break for them in the other box then things may have been very different.

But sometimes you have to credit the opposition and Crewe defended magnificently.

Saturday’s trip to fading Morecambe is a chance to put things right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps are an unpredictable outfit, having sunk into mid table after good early form.

They have been hammered 6-0 by Wrexham and 5-0 by Notts County away from home in the last few weeks but also chalked up a 5-0 success of their own at Doncaster Rovers.

But three points there and another three at home to struggling Forest Green Rovers at home on Tuesday will still see Stags belatedly take top spot.

With bad news on Callum Johnson’s injury and likely bad news on that to Rhys Oates also it will be no surprise to see Nigel Clough bring in at least two new faces in the currenty window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players have been desperately unlucky with injury this season and this looks like a fresh blow for the pair.

Clough says he has three forwards on his radar and we could see one of them this weekend if a loan deal is agreed in time.

Apart from the anomaly of the disused Bishop Street side, the rest of the One Call looks every inch a modern ground with the hi-tech scoreboard and new perimeter video advertising boards.

And the scoreboard was put to great use on Saturday with the montage of photos compiled as a tribute to Stags fans who passed away in 2023.