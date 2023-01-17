LOMAS ON STAGS: Optimism soars with new signings, despite results and key duo's departure

But the quality of the three signings coming in the other way and the overall general level of performances of the team seem to have everyone more optimistic than ever.

Sides above and around Stags have had their stutters too and Mansfield head for third-placed promotion rivals Northampton Town on Saturday only seven points adrift of them, which could be four points by Saturday tea time.

Mansfield have had no problems finding the net in the first half of the season – only two sides have scored more – and the likely return of Danny Johnson to the squad from his loan at Walsall will boost that firepower if he stays.

Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery in action in Saturday's frustrating 1-1 home draw with Crewe Alexandra. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

But only four sides have conceded more than Mansfield – so their weak link is easy to see and has now hopefully been remedied by the arrival of no-nonsense centre half Alfie Kilgour – a great surname for a burly defender and who likes like he could eat a striker whole – and right back Callum Johnson, who looked quality on Saturday.

These are no longer round pegs in square holes, which Stags have suffered through their injury crisis. These are solid, experienced pros who know these positions perfectly.

The energy of Lapslie and his eye for goal will be missed. But new midfield signing Louis Reed is one even Nigel Clough has admitted he is excited to see in a Stags shirt. A high quality holding midfielder, he looks a fantastic capture and could be the key to success in the second half of the season.

Nigel Clough has likened his game to that of Forest’s European Cup-winning legendary captain John McGovern in that he does everything ‘properly’ – even when the side is chasing a game. So the appetite is now properly whetted with Clough still possibly adding more to his squad.

