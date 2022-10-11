LOMAS ON STAGS: Optimism rises as Mansfield extend fine start to season

This time last season Stags were 11 games into a miserable 14-game run without a victory that left them playing catch-up, which they did magnificently as they reached the play-off final at Wembley.

Sadly that day proved a step too far for them with fans wondering what might have been had they had a better start to the campaign.

Well this time they have.

Matchwinner Jordan Bowery challenges for the ball at Barrow on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Despite some frustrating dropped points at home recently, they remain unbeaten at home in League Two and Saturday’s grittily-earned win at Barrow was their fourth successive victory on the road.

Already they are up there in sixth place and looking like they could match any side in the division.

The only worry continues to be the size of squad, which was a factor in last year’s barren run as, at one time, 11 players were sidelined.

This last two weeks Stags have had a light bench with the Barrow one showing two keepers making up the numbers.

It is true that manager Nigel Clough has a very talented and experienced squad at this level and when all fit the bench looks daunting for opponents.

It is also true that many of those players are hugely adaptable and flexible as to where they play and can fill in holes.

Players can become frustrated when not involved and Clough tries to keep his squad numbers down to a minimum.

But from the outside looking in he may need another defender and another striker in the January window just in case they hit a bad run of injuries on the run-in.

As of writing he has Rhys Oates sidelined for a few more weeks, injury doubts over Stephen McLaughlin, Kieran Wallace, Riley Harbottle, and Anthony Hartigan while Will Swan has been off ill and John-Joe O’Toole is bravely back with stitches in a bad cut over his eye.

Last weekend’s win at Barrow showed Stags can mix it up and dig deep when they are not allowed to play their natural passing game and bodes well.