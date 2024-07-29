Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may have only been a friendly, but Mansfield Town’s imperious display against Championship opposition on Saturday will give confidence to both players and supporters.

Promoted Oxford United put out a side of first team squad players that will be competing against the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Derby County and Luton Town for league points this season.

But Mansfield dominated from start to finish and Christy Pym had a relatively quiet afternoon behind a rock solid-looking back line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With boss Nigel Clough giving a full 70 minutes to players who did not get that long under their belt on Tuesday in Portugal, there were plenty of big hitters on the home bench too.

A familiar sight on Saturday as Davis Keillor-Dunn scores the winner for Stags against Oxford. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The new signings caught the eye on their first outings at the One Call Stadium with Deji Oshilaja powerful and cool in the centre of defence, Frazer Blake-Tracy thundering down the left from full back and Keanu Baccus showing some good touches and tackles before taking an unfortunate knock before half-time and having to come off.

Lee Gregory also showed good movement up front and will be a fantastic addition on his return to his old club this season.

But man of the match rightly went to Louis Reed as defeinsive midfielder. He simply ran the show with a cigar on and a cup of tea in his other hand, always available and picking out some superb passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Williams, who had an unfortunate first season with injuries, also showed that with a full pre-season behind him, he will offer serious competition for the right back slot too.

And last season’s top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn, having uncharacteristically missed a grea first half opening, inevitably bagged the second half winner, created by Gregory’s awareness in the box to pick the pocket of a defender dallying on the ball.

But Gregory will need a partner up there and with Will Swan not looking sharp enough yet and picking up a knock, and Rhys Oates still out, boss Nigel Clough will be scouring the land for one or two forward additions this week.