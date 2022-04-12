But, as the finish line comes in sight for the class of 2021/22, I have a sneaking suspicion this bunch have enough to go all the way this time .

Obviously football is hugely unpredictable and you need luck on your side in tight games.

But what Nigel Clough and his team have built this season transcends results and league positions.

Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson punches clear against the Stags on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

There have been several campaigns where fans were unhappy with managers appointed, players signed and results achieved and often a general air of gloom.

But, despite the fact this squad went an astonishing 14 games without a win earlier in the campaign, the atmosphere at Mansfield Town has rarely been better.

Fans see a great manager, with a pedigree in these situations, and players who will run all day for the badge – and that’s all anyone can ever ask for.

In past seasons, Saturday’s trip to relegation candidates Scunthorpe United would have been a banana skin Stags might have slipped up over. But on Saturday they swept them aside 4-0. Now they face six ‘cup finals’ with automatic promotion a distinct possibility.

And with the experienced likes of James Perch and Stephen Quinn out there and such a talented, ‘together’ squad, you feel much more confident than the days of Flitcroft when the bitter last day heartbreak of losing at rivals MK Dons and missing out on automatic promotion was followed by the awful two-legged play-off semi-final defeat by Newport County.

That now feels a lifetime ago as Clough and his men build bridges and foster a whole new love for the club from the town.

Attendances have shot up, new fans have been won and the brand of football has been great to watch.

With two massive games over Easter we will know much more by next Tuesday as to what is needed.

But, despite the qualities Flitcroft’s squad had, you just feel this one is better equipped to achieve glory – just so long as Lady Luck stays on board.