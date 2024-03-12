LOMAS ON STAGS: Mansfield Town’s promotion fate remains in their own hands as finish line nears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With only nine games to play the Stags are top of League Two and have their own fate in their own hands.

It also helps to have five of the last eight at home after this coming weekend’s tough trip to Bradford City – four of them in a busy April.

Keeper Christy Pym this week pointed out the vast experience in the dressing room with so many players who have already enjoyed promotion in the past and knows what it takes to achieve it. Those players will be vital in the run-in.

First half goal celebrations for Mansfield Town against Swindon Town on Saturday - Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

No game will be comfortable as visiting Swindon Town proved on Saturday in a heart-stopping thriller.

The Robins, who ended Stags’ fantastic unbeaten run to the season back in November, face a mid-table finish with little to play for but pride.

So, with that extra freedom, they played their part in a rip-roaring afternoon, twice coming from behind before Will Swan came on as sub to steal a winner for Mansfield.

That made it 18 goals scored by Stags in the last four home games and a total of 25 goals in the games – tremendous entertainment for the fans.

And once again they could have scored more with the number of chances fashioned on the afternoon.

Stags take great pride in having the best defensive record of the division – as well as the highest goals scored and best goal difference. But as long as they create as much as they do and score goals, it won’t matter too much what sneaks in at the other end on this form.

There was another accolade for the club this week as Nigel Clough won the Stags’ first Manager of the Month award for 21 years. Even Clough was flabbergasted no one had picked one up in that time.

So many times Mansfield bosses have been nominated, Clough twice before this season, but failed to win it.

As a trophy it is fairly meaningless to the manager.

But come April it may serve as a poignant reminder of the month that saw Stags step up a gear on their promotion quest.