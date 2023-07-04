News you can trust since 1952
LOMAS ON STAGS: Mansfield Town squad coming together nice and early is a big bonus

Stability and togetherness are foundations for any promotion push.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

And it would appear boss Nigel Clough is on course for just that with only one more new face to seek out and recruit - and we are only just into July.

Only Baily Cargill and Calum Macdonald are completely new faces to a squad that missed out on the play-offs by a single goal last term.

With keeper Christy Pym agreeing to sign ‘in principle’ this week and exciting former Newport County star Aaron Lewis already training with the club, it looks like Stags can build cameradarie from the off with a first friendly at Retford next Tuesday and the pre-season training camp in Scotland, which helps massively with squad bonding, looming in a fortnight.

Mansfield Town players on their first day back in pre-season training on Monday at Vickers Water, Clipstone. Picture by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.Mansfield Town players on their first day back in pre-season training on Monday at Vickers Water, Clipstone. Picture by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.
Mansfield Town players on their first day back in pre-season training on Monday at Vickers Water, Clipstone. Picture by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.
Players have returned in good shape from the summer break with some saying it was rare for them to come back to so many familiar faces.

Lewis is expected to sign to fill the hole created by long term injury to Elliott Hewitt and could be a real coup.

Newport’s ex-Stags boss Graham Coughlan wanted him to stay and has been pushing the Wales management to take another look at their former U21 international.

Lewis is just as comfortable in either full back position and has also impressed in midfield with the Exiles so ticks a massive box for Clough on versaility, bearing in mind last season’s struggles with injury.

Also training with Stags is left-sided midfielder Brennan Dickenson.

With so many good midfielders at the club already he may find it harder to win a contract, but it’s always handy to have left sided players on the books and he is vastly experienced.

There was one shock exit from the club this week as CEO David Sharpe left to concentrate on running the family business.

There is no doubt the Stags have benefited from the former Wigan chairman’s three years at the club with so many developments off the field and progress on it.

With season ticket sales topping a record 5,000 some fans will now also hope that the return of joint owner Carolyn Radford to her CEO role may also see her again pursue her dream of improving the derelict Bishop Street Stand.

