LOMAS ON STAGS: Mansfield Town horror shows aplenty over the week of Halloween

Despite playing some decent football at times in all three games, there were more horror moments for Stags fans to watch through fingers over face than any Halloween movie.

And Nigel Clough’s men know they only have themselves to blame and need to get back into top gear for Tuesday night’s visit of promotion rivals Bradford City, having now dropped out of the play-off spots altogether just a week after chasing a top three berth.

At Crawley a lack of concentration at the start of each half and some poor finishing saw the strugglers take the spoils while two yellow cards for James Perch last Tuesday left Stags unable to take more than a point against visiting Newport.

A happy moment before the horror unfolded as Will Swan makes it 2-1 to Mansfield - Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

You have to say that Saturday’s toe-to-toe shoot-out with Swindon Town was a great game to watch and, even having twice squandered the lead and gone 3-2 down, Stags were fully capable of hitting back to win it.

But some poor decisions from the officials were upsetting players and fans alike and Hiram Boateng was booked for a poor tackle.

With more than half an hour to go he then made another poor challenge which he got away with. So to then go and block the free kick as they tried to take it quickly was suicidal and ridiculous. It killed the game stone dead.

With Stags down to 10 men, Swindon inevitably made them pay with two more goals and there was no way back, though at least 11 on 11 Mansfield were on a par with the classy visitors.

Having only won one at home in the last five at what had become at Fortress Mansfield over the past year, it is now imperitive they see off a Bradford side that has drawn their last three games but, away from home, are on a formidable run of four wins and a draw.

Stags could boost their confidence by avoiding an FA Cup exit at Barrow this weekend.

Everyone loves a cup run and Stags would be delighted to be in Monday’s draw.