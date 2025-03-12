LOMAS ON STAGS: Mansfield Town desperate to avoid equalling unwanted record against Barnsley on Saturday

Mansfield Town will need their fans behind them more than ever on Saturday as they seek to avoid equalling an unwanted record and halt the 'runaway train' slide down League One.

So impressive after promotion, injuries, bad luck and a loss of confidence has seen them slide alarmingly towards the wrong end of the table.

They have now failed to win in 14 successive games in all competitions – 13 league and one cup – and failure to beat Barnsley on Saturday would see the Stags equal the club's worst ever winless run of league fixtures – 14 – set in the year 2000.

And they go into the game with nine key players still injured and the stinging words of their first team coach Andy Garner ringin in their ears after Tuesday's toothless 2-0 defeat at Exeter City.

Stags had impressed in three successive draws in th three games before.

So no one saw Tuesday coming as they huffed and puffed their way through 90 fruitless minutes, barely laying a glove on a very average Exeter side and failing to muster a single shot on target.

Embarrassing, amateur and disgraceful were some of the choice words used by a clearly emotional Andy Garner at the end of the game.

He suggested players refund the 500 or so travelling fans out of their own pockets to say sorry for letting them down.

It was a brutal summary and will hurt the shellshocked players who on such a poor run and with so many in the treatment room will be wondering where the next point is coming from.

With an eight point gap to the drop zone and only 10 games to play, the reality is they probably only need a couple of wins unless all the sides below them suddenly hit form.

And getting that first win in so long would be such a lift for all concerned.

So expect a blood and thunder contest on Saturday as Stags go for it against a Barnsley side also desperate to keep their fading play-off ambitions alive. Defeat would probably end their hopes.

There is quite a debate starting up now around Stags utility man Lucas Akins, who is going through hell.

His well-publicised court case and impending sentence are hanging over him and the club are doing all they can to support him through it.

But now it is all out in the public domain he is being subjected to some horrible social media kangaroo courts by people who were previously his fans and seem to have changed their imaginary jobs from EFL managers to court prosecutors.

And the despicable chanting and booing by the Exeter fans at him on Tuesday night was disgraceful but so hard to police there or anywhere Stags have still to visit.

Only Akins and boss Nigel Clough know how thick his skin is and how much he can take before he is taken out of the selection equation.

Akins is a hugely important figure with the variety of positions he can play and his vast experience.

To lose him now would be another big blow for Mansfield.