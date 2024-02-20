LOMAS ON STAGS: Mansfield suffer an ‘After the Lord Mayor’s Show’ at Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the club record-equalling 9-2 home win over Harrogate Town in midweek, Stags laboured in front of goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Walsall.

All the efforts that had flown in on the Tuesday night were this time flying wide or being saved and fans were left wishing they had saved one or two of Tuesday’s successes for the Bescot Stadium trip.

It was by no means a poor performance against a Saddlers side who have a decent home record.

Mansfield Town defender Aden Flint in action against Walsall on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Mansfield could and should have been ahead and in charge at half-time, but Will Swan – so deadly in his cameo against Harrogate – missed a hat-trick of great chances while the lively Stephen Quinn fluffed his lines at the vital moment when he sent a close range diving header wide. He did atone for that with a well-taken goal after the break to level out a Walsall opener early in the half.

But the Saddlers completed a classic smash and grab to win it and there was to be no second equaliser for the massive and noisy away following to enjoy.

Even more agonising was the sight of a close range Aden Flint effort appearing well over the line and missed by the officials.

Nigel Clough, in his post-match interview, spoke about the need for goalline technology at this level – only the Premier League and Championship clubs have it plus the lower league sides at the Play-off stages.

Stags missed out on one agonising goal to make the Play-offs last season which shows how important every goal is. This one would have at least earned a point and, coming before Walsall’s opener, could have set Mansfield up for victory.

The riches of the Premier League’s cash-greedy clubs could easily pay for something so simple.

I still find it hard to understand why in the FA Cup you can have VAR if the top sides are at home but not when they travel to a lower league club, even within a replay in the same tie. It makes no sense to me.